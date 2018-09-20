TOPSHAM — A Bowdoinham man accused of threatening to “shoot up” Central Maine Community College in Auburn was arrested last week for violating the conditions of his bail and has since been released on bail, according to Two Bridges Regional Jail staff.

Darren Lilly, 23, was first arrested Aug. 13 after police said people who knew Lilly said he had threatened to “shoot up” the school. Police arrested Lilly and seized numerous firearms, including a shotgun concealed in an instrument case.

Lilly was released on $1,000 unsecured bond after his initial arrest, meaning he only had to post a $60 bail commissioner’s fee. That drew concern from the college’s president and the local sheriff.

Topsham police arrested Lilly again last Friday. Details about what that bail violation entailed weren’t immediately available.

On Monday he posted $3,500 bond and was released again, according to jail staff.

He faces a charge of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

As a condition of his bail, Lilly was not allowed to possess firearms, nor was he allowed in Auburn. At his first court appearance on Sept. 11, a judge required Lilly to enter a Maine pre-trial services agreement, allowing for more supervision until his next court date, something common with similar felony charges. The judge also raised Lilly’s bail to $500, which he later paid to secure his release.

This story will be updated.

