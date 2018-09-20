The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the driver of a pickup truck who died after crashing his vehicle in Eddington on Monday afternoon.

Donald Voteur, 86, of Eddington was the operator of the 2007 GMC Canyon pickup truck, Lt. James L. Ellis in a news release.

Ellis said emergency responders found Voteur’s truck on the northbound side of Route 178. His truck had left the road and he was found dead inside the vehicle.

Ellis said the cause of the crash and Voteur’s death remain under investigation.

