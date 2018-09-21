I would like to congratulate Ruth and Leonard MacPhee for such a strong and cogent defense of Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to choose.

The MacPhees’ letter in Monday’s Press Herald makes it abundantly clear that they base their objections to abortion on a strong religious belief. The very first sentence of the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States says: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof … .” Therefore, Congress should make no law that erodes a woman’s right to choose her preferred medical care without considering someone else’s religion, nor should they choose a Supreme Court justice who will likely try to nullify this constitutional right.

The MacPhees should absolutely have the right to support the expulsion from their religious order of anyone who violates the order’s rules and beliefs. On the other hand, they certainly do not have the right to use law to try to impose their religious beliefs on me or anyone else who does not recognize their particular brand of religion.

Bill Holly

Kittery Point

