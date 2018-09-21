Re: “Hundreds of Portland residents attend forum on proposed homeless shelter” (Sept. 8):

As a resident of Rowe Avenue for 60 years, and after a 47-year career in health care, I have some understanding of the challenges and obligations that city officials have before them.

Two years after they started studying the idea of a new homeless shelter, it seems they could have found a better solution.

The residents of Nason’s Corner have maintained a great residential neighborhood with blood, sweat and tears.

I have never seen any system, change in policies and/or procedures or new program that doesn’t affect staffing, increase spending and, in this case, cause extra traffic.

I hope that we are not fooling ourselves by thinking that by building a new Taj Mahal in this residential neighborhood, we can expect major change in the present behavior and/or criminal activity of people using the shelters. It has been stated that the residents of this new facility are vulnerable to sex trafficking and drug dealers. Do you really think that will change? Where do they get the money for the drugs?

With millions spent on a new school, playgrounds, the nature trails, Jewell Falls, our great shopping facilities and restaurants and all the beautiful wooded areas, why disrupt this entire neighborhood?

What guarantee do we have for the protection of the patients occupying the Barron Center? It has been stated that people won’t be loitering outside the facility with all the new positive additions. When beds are full, where are folks going?

What recourse do the families of neighborhood children and/or grandchildren have if something unforeseen should happen?

What will be happening to property values in a residential neighborhood that has been redesigned for shelters and rehab centers?

Yes, it certainly does feel like this proposal has been decided upon and that the Nason’s Corner neighborhood and its residents have been thrown under the bus.

Estella Esposito

Portland

