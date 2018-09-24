The Dallas Police Department fired Officer Amber Guyger on Monday after an internal affairs investigation into the fatal shooting of her neighbor, for which the officer already faced a manslaughter charge.

Guyger allegedly walked into the apartment of Botham Jean and shot him on Sept. 6. She was arrested three days later. The officer claimed she had entered Jean’s home thinking it was her own and mistook him for a burglar, according to court documents. But the victim’s family disputed her account, saying she had attempted to get into Jean’s apartment.

Police Chief U. Reneé Hall was under public pressure for weeks to fire Guyger. Last week, the chief released a statement arguing that opening an administrative investigation into the officer could “compromise the criminal investigation.”

Nevertheless, police opened an internal affairs investigation into Guyger after her arrest, according to Monday’s statement. Its conclusions were discussed during a hearing Monday and “Officer Guyger was terminated for her actions.”

The statement says Guyger “engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested,” but police told The Washington Post that she was fired simply because she had been arrested – not for anything she did during the apprehension.

Guyger can appeal her firing.

Share

< Previous

Next >