Independent gubernatorial candidate Alan Caron is continuing to pump his own money into the race, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed Tuesday.

Caron loaned his campaign another $240,000 in this filing period between July 18 and Sept. 18, bringing the total amount of personal loans to $725,000.

Caron has raised only about $4,500 in cash contributions in the most recent filing period, with a total of about $45,000 raised.

Tuesday is the deadline for all state candidates to file campaign finance reports six weeks before election day.

The other three gubernatorial candidates, independent Terry Hayes, Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Shawn Moody, had not filed their reports, which detail fundraising and spending, by early Tuesday evening. Caron reported having about $200,000 cash on hand after spending about $578,000.

Earlier this month, Caron took to the road to campaign around the state in an RV, and some of his expenses reflect that: spending $900 in gas in two weeks, $230 for a generator repair and even $66 for an RV campground fee in Ellsworth.

This story will be updated.

