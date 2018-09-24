With about six weeks to go before Election Day, spending by political action committees, parties and other outside groups aimed at taking down political opponents is starting to show up in force.

Over the weekend, the Maine Republican Party reported spending $133, 235 on television ads opposing Democratic candidate for governor Janet Mills, the latest major bout of spending on opposition ads from the group.

The party previously reported spending about $109,000 in opposition ads targeting Mills and $250,000 in ads supporting Republican candidate Shawn Moody.

The latest filing brings the Maine Republican Party committee’s overall spending in the gubernatorial race to just over $500,000, according to state campaign finance reports.

So far most of the outside spending in the governor’s race has been from Democrats.

Last week, a Democratic Party-backed political action committee, A Better Maine, topped $1 million in overall spending on the race. The PAC’s most recent reported listed spending of $343,000, with $264,000 earmarked for anti-Moody advertising, $44,500 for polling and $35,325 for ads supporting Mills.

The Maine Republican Party committee has not yet reported its major source of contributions, so it’s not known where the backing is coming from. So far, the committee has reported $174,811 in contributions and loans.

All party committees and political action committees file updated reports on contributions and expenditures on Oct. 5.

