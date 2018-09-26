Professor Christine Blasey Ford has, I believe, heroically offered to testify about the personal behavior of Brett Kavanaugh.

Given all that came out during the hearings about Kavanaugh reportedly receiving stolen documents and not disclosing the evidence of theft, it seems fair to assume that Kavanaugh may well be willing to lie to pack the federal judiciary with people who take on his extreme views, including getting himself onto the high court.

It is time for Sen. Susan Collins to take a stand and slow down this process and allow both a full investigation of the allegations by Dr. Ford as well as a deeper understanding of Kavanaugh’s service in the George W. Bush administration.

We should not do to Dr. Ford what was done to Anita Hill. We should learn from the mistakes of the past.

Roxann White

Lewiston

