A New Hampshire man who fled from York police Tuesday is facing charges of eluding an officer, habitual offender and possession of a scheduled drug (Psilocybin mushrooms).

An officer who was monitoring traffic on Scotland Bridge Road around noon spotted a motorcyclist passing a motor vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to a news release by the York Police Department.

The biker was traveling 15 miles over the posted speed limit, police said. The officer followed the motorcycle before losing sight of it, but provided a description to fellow officers.

A short time later, police located Donald Hathaway of Portsmouth on Tide Meadow Drive. Hathaway had hidden his motorcycle in bushes, according to York police. He was taken into custody without incident.

Hathaway made bail and is scheduled to appear in York Superior Court in Alfred on Nov. 19.

Share

< Previous

Next >