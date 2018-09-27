Team work

I’ve had my license since 2016, and after gaining experience in another local agency, I’m now the buyer agent on The Zemrak Fontaine Team at Locations, which is in Falmouth. The team is led by Edie Fontaine and Maureen Zemrak, our brokers/owners, and includes executive manager Stacey Parker and marketing director Jordan Crowley.

On Locations

We’re a growing, women-owned and tight-knit group of agents that feels like a family. Edie and Maureen have a wealth of experience in the industry, and their knowledge and support are a benefit to our agents and clients. They’re a great resource for every situation.

On the market

Multiple offers are the norm today, so it’s essential for home-seekers to have a dedicated buyer agent who understands the market and the dynamics of writing a competitive offer.

I focus on being accessible and knowledgeable in my market area and prepared to negotiate on the fly. I have worked as a paralegal in both the public and private sectors, and the skill set I developed in that role has proved to be invaluable in helping my clients navigate the home buying/selling process.

Guiding buyers

I feel passionately about assisting my clients to find the right property for their lifestyle and helping them set down roots and purchase their first (or second, or third) property. Especially here in Greater Portland, and in Portland, which has a city vibe with the feel of a small town.

Kristine Trogner can be contacted at 207-415-1566; 207-805-1811; or at [email protected].

Locations Real Estate Group

190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth 04105

www.locationsinmaine.com

