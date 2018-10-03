The University of Southern Maine has withdrawn an offer for one college credit for students who travel to Washington to protest as Republican Sen. U.S. Susan Collins considers how to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
USMaine President Glenn Cummings said Wednesday the “pop-up course” was hastily arranged without his or the provost’s knowledge.
The Maine Republican Party shared a Wednesday email in which a university employee says students could receive college credit for taking a bus to Washington, D.C., to demonstrate. The email links to an online form asking students if they’re willing to be arrested.
Cummings said the university immediately pulled the credit offering and said no university money will go to the trip, set for Wednesday night.
Maine Republican Party spokeswoman Nina McLaughlin demanded to know which outside group organized the “liberal sham.”
-
News
Bus departs Portland bound for Washington in bid to meet Collins
-
Life & Culture
This Friday, art walkers will see how Portland landmark runs hot and cold
-
Sports
Wednesday's NBA notebook: Stevens chastises his team
-
News
Reported tax dodge could cost Trump
-
Nation & World
Utah man arrested in mailing of suspicious material to military officials