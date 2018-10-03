The University of Southern Maine has withdrawn an offer for one college credit for students who travel to Washington to protest as Republican Sen. U.S. Susan Collins considers how to vote on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

USMaine President Glenn Cummings said Wednesday the “pop-up course” was hastily arranged without his or the provost’s knowledge.

The Maine Republican Party shared a Wednesday email in which a university employee says students could receive college credit for taking a bus to Washington, D.C., to demonstrate. The email links to an online form asking students if they’re willing to be arrested.

Cummings said the university immediately pulled the credit offering and said no university money will go to the trip, set for Wednesday night.

Maine Republican Party spokeswoman Nina McLaughlin demanded to know which outside group organized the “liberal sham.”

