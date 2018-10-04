LOS ANGELES — Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in prison for mowing down and killing a Compton businessman in a case that completed the former rap music mogul’s downfall from his heyday as one of the biggest – and most feared – names in the music industry.

Knight will now likely live out most, if not the rest, of his life in a California prison. He showed no emotion in court Thursday as relatives of Terry Carter, the man he killed, described their loved one as a devoted family man and peacemaker.

Marion "Suge" Knight, left, pleads no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agrees to a prison sentence of 28 years. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times

Carter was killed after Knight and one of his longtime rivals, Cle “Bone” Sloan, started fighting outside a Compton burger stand in January 2015. Knight was upset about his portrayal in an N.W.A. biopic, “Straight Outta Compton,” which Sloan was serving as a consultant on. Knight clipped Sloan with his pickup truck, seriously injuring him, before speeding through the parking lot and running over Carter and fleeing.

Carter’s daughter Crystal called Knight a “low-life thug.”

Share

< Previous

Next >