NEWARK, N.J. — “Jersey Shore” star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino is seeking probation when he’s sentenced Friday on tax charges, while prosecutors want a sentence of 14 months.
Sorrentino pleaded guilty in January to concealing his income in 2011 by making cash deposits that wouldn’t trigger federal reporting requirements.
Sorrentino and his brother were charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.
-
Business
Lobster industry blasts proposed regulations intended to protect whales
-
Business
7-year-old toy reviewer on YouTube becomes a toy himself
-
Business
California law requiring women on boards faces challenges
-
Nation & World
California startup turns to robots for farm labor
-
Local & State
Site work for new Bath high school underway