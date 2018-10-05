WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: WPME/Fox College Sports

ALL-TIME SERIES: Villanova leads, 12-9

LAST MEETING: Oct. 7, 2017, won by Villanova, 31-0

LAST WEEK: Villanova lost to Stony Brook, 29-27; Maine lost to Yale, 35-14

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: With QB Chris Ferguson and RB Ramon Jefferson still questionable for the game, Maine’s offense may be limited. Look for Joe Fitzpatrick to carry a heavy load in the run game and for QB Isaiah Robinson to be sharper than he was against Yale. He needs to pass better for Maine to have a chance. The offensive line is healthy again, so that helps.

WHEN VILLANOVA HAS THE BALL: Villanova has a quarterback question too as Zach Bednarczyk was injured last week. With him, the Wildcats have one of the CAA’s most proficient passing games. He’s thrown 12 touchdown passes, five going to Jarrett McClenton, who leads Villanova with 22 catches for 388 yards. But RB Aaron Forbes is coming on, with three rushing touchdowns in the last two games to bring balance to the offense.

KEY STAT: 4 – consecutive losses by Maine to Villanova.

OUTLOOK: Maine’s defense, ranked eighth in the nation, will be tested by an offense that averages 32.2 points and 461.6 yards per game. Of course, if Bednarczyk can’t play, that may change. Look for Maine to pressure whoever is at quarterback – the Black Bears lead the CAA with 15 sacks and the Wildcats have given up 14. Offensively, the Black Bears need to control the clock and limit turnovers. And they have to get the ball into the hands of their playmaking receivers against a Villanova pass defense that has given up eight touchdown passes.

OF NOTE: Maine’s offensive line should be healthy and intact with the return of left tackle Gunnar Docos and right guard Liam Dobson. But the Black Bears will be without CB Jordan Swann, who has a right thumb injury … Villanova is ranked 19th in the two FCS polls, Maine 25th … Maine is looking to start 2-0 in the CAA for the first time since 2013.

