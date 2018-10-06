BIDDEFORD — Katie Beaudoin scored two goals in the span of three minutes to lift the University of New England women’s soccer team to a 2-0 win over Salve Regina on Saturday.

Caroline Wilson and Jessie Maywalt each had an assist for UNE (5-5-1, 3-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference).

Jenna Pannoe had four saves for the Nor’easters, while Carly Pala had six for the Seahawks (5-5, 2-2).

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, SUFFOLK 1: McKenzie Murphy scored the tie-breaking goal with 53 seconds left in regulation to lift the Monks (8-2, 6-2 GNAC) past the Rams (2-8-1, 2-6-1) in Boston.

Haley DaGraca, who assisted on the winning goal, put the Monks ahead 1-0, with an assist from Brenna Smith 28:12 into the game. Caleigh O’Brien tied it on an unassisted goal with 10 minutes left in the first half.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2, BATES 0: Kat Norton and Alex Baltazar both scored as the Camels (7-3, 2-3 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-8, 0-8) in Lewiston.

Nicki Lane and Katherine Nuckols combinbed for four saves for Bates. Kate Pelletier and Sarah Williams combined for four saves for Connecticut College.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, UMASS-BOSTON 0: Emma Dennison scored from Adela Kalilwa in the 51st minute as the Huskies (9-3, 2-2 Little East) beat the Beacons (7-4-1, 2-1-1) in Gorham.

Dennison’s goal came following a series of passes from the midfield, starting with Elise Porter’s ball to the outside that found Kalilwa outside of the box. Kalilwa carried the ball into the box, drawing the defense, before sliding the ball just outside of the six for Dennison.

Southern Maine goalkeeper Taylor Canastra earned the shutout with nine saves.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 6, MASSASOIT C.C. 1: Callie O’Brien had three goals, and Jessica Haskell added two goals and an assist as the Seawolves (8-1) beat the Warriors (7-3-1) at South Portland.

Emily Harris had a goal goal and two assists for SMCC, while Samantha Baston chipped in with a goal.

TRINITY 2, BOWDOIN 0: Colleen Lux scored in the first half and Amelia Kroschwitz in the second as the Bantams (4-4-1, 2-3 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (5-4-1, 1-4) in Brunswick.

Sabrina Albanese finished with five saves for Bowdoin.

WESLEYAN 2, COLBY 0: Gianna Argento and Liz Young both scored as the Cardinals (6-2-2, 3-1-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (4-5, 1-5) in Waterville.

Zoe Cassels-Brown made six saves for the Cardinals, and Shannon Gray three for Colby.

MEN’S SOCCER

SALVE REGINA 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Donald Igo scored the first three goals of the game, and set up the fourth, as the Seahawks (10-0-2, 3-0-2 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (4-8, 1-3) in Biddeford.

Nolan Marino also scored for Salve Regina before Cody Kennedy broke through for UNE with 11:20 left to play. Lee Esposito and Cam Twombly assisted on Kennedy’s goal.

BOWDOIN 3, TRINITY 1: Drake Byrd scored the go-ahead goal from Matt Uek in the 69th minute as the Polar Bears (6-3, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (2-8, 0-7) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead less than a minute into the game on an unassisted goal by Moctar Niang.

Trinity tied it in the 25th minute when Alistair Matule scored from Henry Belt.

Jack Schultz added a goal in the 78th minute for the Polar Bears.

COLBY 1, WESLEYAN 0: David Howarth buried a penalty kick to the lower left corner as Wesleyan goalkeeper Chris Franklin dove the other way with 1:11 left in the first half as the Mules (5-3-2, 2-2-2 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (3-6, 2-4) in Waterville.

Ryan Seaman drew the penalty, catching up with a pass on the left side and taking it toward the end line before his left-footed cross bounced off a Wesleyan defender and then hit his hand while in the penalty area.

Colby goalkeeper Dan Carlson had five saves, while Franklin stopped four for the Cardinals.

UMASS-BOSTON 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Yuran Teixeira scored on a penalty kick in each half as the Beacons (6-7-1, 3-0-1 Little East) beat the Huskies (2-9-1, 1-3) in Boston.

UMass-Boston goalkeeper Omar Castro-Dreher made five saves. Charlie Mull made five saves and allowed a goal for USM. Simon Hulbert played the final 6:05, making one save and allowing a goal.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2, BATES 0: Ben Manoogian broke the scoreless tie with an assist from Christian Murphy in the 76th minute as the Camels (10-0, 6-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (6-4, 3-4) in Lewiston.

Liam Noonan added insurance goal in the 86th minutes off a pass from Uzii Dieng.

MASSASOIT 4, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 0: Charlie Swann recorded a hat trick and David Isaac stopped all six shots he faced as the Warriors (3-4) shut out the Seawolves (4-4-2) at South Portland.

Camden Labrecque had 12 saves for SMCC.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, ANNA MARIA 0: Noah Robinson scored twice and the Monks (13-0, 9-0 GNAC) shut out the Amcats (2-10, 0-7-1) in Paxton, Massachusetts.

Mitchell Duncan and Dalton Gaumer also scored, and Brett Mattos had two assists.

David Walbridge stopped the only shot he faced in net for the Monks. Jeffre Donahue made 19 saves for Anna Maria.

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 1: Riley Burns scored late in the first half as the Bobcats (3-6, 2-5 NESCAC) beat the Camels (2-9, 0-7) in Lewiston.

Isa Garcia-Morena gave Bates 1-0 lead early in the first half. Jamie Navoni then tied it for Connecticut College.

Emma Patterson and Shelbie McCormack each had an assist for Bates. Adalae Durant and Ellie Bauer combined to make five saves.

Jackie Mountford stopped 10 shots for Connecticut College.

TRINITY 2, BOWDOIN 1: Caroline Fisher scored from Nicole Quinlan with less than seven minutes remaining as the Bantams (8-2, 5-2 NESCAC) rallied to beat the Polar Bears (8-2, 3-2) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead 20 minutes in when Emma Stevens scored from Kara Finnerty. Trinity tied it seven minutes later when Quinlan scored from Chandler Solimine.

Maddie Ferrucci finished with nine saves for Bowdoin.

COLBY 2, WESLEYAN 1: Eliza Mell scored with just 40 seconds left as the Mules (6-4, 2-4 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (3-7, 0-6) in Waterville.

Georgia Cassidy had an assist on the winner for Colby. Georgia Cassidy scored early in the second half to tie the game.

Wesleyan took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Nikki Gerjarusak.

Riley Whitmyer recorded seven saves for Colby, while Delaney Wood had five saves for the Cardinals.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 1: Kendra MacDonald scored three goals as the Nor’easters (7-6, 6-1 CCC) beat the Golden Bears (3-9, 3-4) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Jillian Lachapelle added an unassisted second half goal for UNE. Liz Sargent had two saves.

Halle Harvey had a goal and Dana Dufour had three saves for Western New England.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Kimberly Brower redirected a centering pass from Carly Matasavage in the 61st minute, to give the Colonials (8-4, 6-2 Little East) a win over the Huskies (5-6, 3-3) in Gorham

Western Connecticut State took a 2-0 lead on goals by Matasavage and Morgan Matthews in the first half. Southern Maine tied it on goals by Samantha Ellis and Dorina Sirois in the second half.

