Since joining the New England Patriots’ starting lineup, Jason McCourty has been one of the best cornerbacks in football.

Against Indianapolis last week, he limited Andrew Luck to 4-of-10 passing for 44 yards, including two pass breakups when the Colts threw his way.

Right now McCourty is ranked as the fourth-best rated cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus.

It wasn’t that long ago that McCourty’s status on the 53-man roster was the subject of speculation. There was a period where he was briefly moved to safety, and stretches where he wasn’t playing with the first team during training camp.

But now, Jason McCourty seems like a lock to stay in the starting secondary alongside his twin brother, Devin.

From the outside, it may seem like a success story for the offseason trade acquisition who finally worked his way into the starting lineup. For Devin, it was just a matter of time until Jason’s name was called.

“Honestly, it’s not even like a – I know it’s supposed to be like a Hallmark card-like proud moment,” Devin McCourty said.

Jason McCourty played just eight defensive snaps in the season opener against Houston. That number jumped up to 52 snaps in Week 2 (74.6 percent of snaps). For the past two weeks, he’s played nearly every defensive snap.

“I think for you guys it’s like, ‘Oh man Jason McCourty’s playing well,” Devin added. “We never knew.’ For us it’s like J-Mac’s in there. He’s ready to go when his name’s called and he’s just gone out and played.”

When asked if his brother had leaned on him as part of the transition to Foxborough, Devin McCourty said that besides some questions about scheme, Jason has been quick to take a vocal leadership role in New England, especially when it comes to helping out rookies Keion Crossen and J.C. Jackson in position meetings.

“I wouldn’t even say it’s much leaning on me. We’ve counted on him a lot when he’s been out there to not just play corner but to also be a communicator, be a guy that can get everything set.”

Alongside Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots have had some of their best cornerback play in years on display the past few weeks.

If they’re going to continue it, they’ll have to pass a big test Sunday when they go up against Patrick Mahomes and his assortment of deep threats.

IT HASN’T been a full two weeks, but Julian Edelman is already impressed with Josh Gordon, the Patriots’ newest receiver.

Gordon caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown last week against Indianapolis, the first game Edelman and Gordon were on the field at the same time.

“Dude works hard. Great teammate. I really think he can be a really big piece of us,” Edelman said. “It’s exciting to be around him. He loves football. You can tell. He works hard. …. It’s getting more and more fun the more and more he knows.”

A DAY after Stephon Gilmore said Jalen Ramsey had more time to trash talk because he was a “zone guy,” the Jacksonville cornerback responded.

“I mean we know that’s furthest from the truth,” Ramsey said Thursday. “I’m gonna continue to do what the team asks me to do, either man or zone. … I never understood why someone on the same side of the ball would hate on someone, usually we’re going against the opponent.”

Gilmore said trash talking isn’t his style but then added, “I feel like a lot of guys that talk, they’re mostly zone guys, so they have a lot of energy to do that.”

