President Trump said Thusday that it “certainly looks” as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

Trump did not say what he based his conclusion on. But he said the consequences for the Saudis “will have to be very severe” if they are found to have killed Khashoggi.

Trump has previously warned that the kingdom will face “severe punishment” from the U.S. if it is determined that Saudi Arabia was responsible for Khashoggi’s death.

Khashoggi hasn’t been seen since entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

Turkish authorities say he was killed and dismembered. The Saudis have denied involvement.

Both the Turkish and Saudi governments are conducting separate investigations into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday that he would not attend the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia next week, delivering the Trump administration’s first formal rebuke of Saudi’s royal family following the suspected killing of Khashoggi.

Mnuchin made his announcement on Twitter, saying that the decision was made after he had met with Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but he did not explain the reasoning for the decision.

