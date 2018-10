TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Serge Ibaka added 21 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 113-101 on Friday night in an early matchup between Eastern Conference contenders.

Kyle Lowry scored 15 points, Danny Green had 14, and Fred VanVleet 11 to help the Raptors win for the 10th time in 11 home meetings with the Celtics.

Kyrie Irving scored 21 points for Boston, and Al Horford had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, and Jaylen Brown had 13.

Boston’s Gordon Hayward scored 14 points in 24 minutes, connecting on 6 of 13 field-goal attempts.

Leonard made 10-of-25 attempts, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line.

Brown made a 3-pointer to give the Celtics an 87-86 lead with 9:03 remaining. VanVleet answered with a reverse layup, the first basket in a 6-0 spurt that gave Toronto the lead for good.

Green and Lowry each made 3-pointers around an offensive foul by Tatum with just over two minutes remaining, giving the Raptors a 107-99 edge. Green went 4 for 7 from long range, and Lowry made 3 of 5.

NOTES

Horford took and made the only free throw by a Boston starter through the first three quarters. The Celtics finished 7 for 10 at the line and the Raptors were 14 for 19. … Irving shot 10 for 20 from the field. … Tatum had nine rebounds.

