Once upon a time, elected representatives had citizen interests in mind!

Thomas Jefferson (a Democrat) said, “Whenever the people are well informed, they can be trusted with their own government,” while Abraham Lincoln (a Republican) implored all to work so that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this earth.” It appears some have lost these ideals and replaced them with partisan politics – enough!

When elected representatives of the people cast their votes constantly along party lines, when they give in to what leadership dictates – the system suffers, the citizens suffer and democracy suffers.

As a lifelong Democrat, I will cast my vote for independent Maine House District 67 candidate Anne Gass.

Anne will provide representation focused on our needs, not partisan dictates issued from corner seats in the House (where “leadership” sits).

Return our voice to our government – elect Anne Gass.

Donnell Carroll

state representative, 1982-1994

Gray

