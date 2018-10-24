I am proud of my senator Susan Collins. Her speech and her “yes” vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh were extremely brave and honorable.

She has been one of the wisest senators in the Senate. She refused to be intimidated by the threats and harassment of the left. She stood for justice, the rule of law, the Constitution and civility. She refused to be bought with offers of millions of dollars. Her speech was well-researched, articulate and well-received by true Americans.

I have never been so proud to be from Maine and have Susan Collins as my senator. She had always been a moderate and worked both sides of the aisle. I have not always agreed with her votes, but this time she was absolutely on target. This vote was crucial and she voted for America. She voted for the rule of law and for innocent until proven guilty.

I thank Sen. Collins. She has saved our nation from anarchy and the intimidation of the left. She’ll go down in history as one of the great senators of our time.

Mary Jane Newell

Oxford

