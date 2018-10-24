I found it very interesting to see a charming Associated Press picture Oct. 10 of Sen. Susan Collins smiling and clapping as a smiling Donald Trump walked to his desk to sign the Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act and Know the Lowest Price Act of 2018. Trump thanked Collins for “her incredible leadership on this legislation.”
This bill was sitting on Trump’s desk when Collins voted for Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Maybelle Blanchard
Portland
