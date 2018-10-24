BOSTON — When Mookie Betts was tearing up Double-A baseball with the Portland Sea Dogs in 2014, the big question was when would Betts change positions? He was a second baseman, and the Red Sox seemed set with Dustin Pedroia at second.

Betts, who batted .355 in 54 games with Portland, moved to center field in mid-May. Later promoted to Boston, he also played right, where he’s become a Gold Glove winner.

Now there is talk of Betts going back to second base. But it appears to be only talk.

“Slim,” is how Manager Alex Cora described the chances of Betts playing second base.

The idea of Betts playing second allows J.D. Martinez to play right field, since there is no designated hitter during games in the National League ballpark.

Pre-World Series workouts featured Betts working out at second base, under the tutelage of Pedroia, who is sitting out the postseason with a knee injury.

But the workout was more about the Red Sox keeping their options open in Los Angeles. A midgame lineup change could mean Betts plays second base for an inning or two.

Assuming Betts remains in the outfield, he will likely move to center, allowing Martinez to play right. That would leave Jackie Bradley Jr., the MVP of the American League Championship Series, as the player headed to the bench.

So, Betts, left fielder Andrew Benintendi and Martinez would be in the outfield, and at the top of the order.

“We’re still waiting for those three guys to get hot all together,” Cora said. “I think throughout the season they haven’t been hot at the same time. And this is a good time for that to happen.”

THE 2004 TITLE team was celebrated during the ceremonial first pitch. Jason Varitek, Tim Wakefield, Kevin Millar, Alan Embree, Keith Foulke, Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz all took part in pregame festivities. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, who was also on that team – something about a key stolen base in the ALCS – earlier said he would not take part in the ceremony. “I’m going to be getting ready for a game,” he said.

But Roberts did come out and hug some of his former teammates.

Curt Schilling was not invited.

“We did not reach out to him, but it was not out of spite,” a Red Sox executive told The Boston Globe. “It was originally just going to be Pedro and David and Wake and Millar, but we heard from a few others and they are included.”

MONEY TALK: Looking for an underdog in this World Series? Don’t look at the payrolls.

The Red Sox vs. the Dodgers is Goliath vs. Goliath.

For the previous four seasons, Los Angeles led the majors with the largest payroll. Boston took over as No. 1 this year, with a $228-million payroll (the Dodgers are third, at $199 million, behind the Giants’ $206 million).

David Price, the pitcher with the largest contract ($217 million), remembers his “poverty days” pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston was both envied and hated.

“Just a lot of times they’re better than anybody else, they get under your skin. They have a bigger payroll,” Price said. “Teams with lesser payrolls kind of resented the Red Sox.”

The Rays are still the David’s of MLB with the lowest payroll ($69 million).

SLEEPING IN THEIR BEDS: Instead of flying out after Game 2, the Red Sox remained in Boston on Wednesday night, with plans to fly to Los Angeles on Thursday.

“I think it’s better for the players to get their rest tonight, sleep at home and hop on a plane,” Cora said.

