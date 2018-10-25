Kathy Germani, assistant superintendent of schools for South Portland, has been named Maine’s Assistant Superintendent of the Year for 2019.
Germani was chosen Wednesday by the Maine School Superintendent’s Association.
A letter recognizing her achievements says Germani has served at her post since 2011.
Before becoming assistant superintendent, Germani served as a principal and special education teacher. She has worked for the South Portland School Department for nearly four decades.
In her role as assistant superintendent, Germani oversees eight public schools and 3,000 students.
