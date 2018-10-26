AUGUSTA – Federal figures show more people are migrating to Maine than leaving the state thanks in part to individuals between the ages of 25 and 34.

The Maine Consensus Economic Forecasting Commission on Friday cited Census figures showing that Maine saw 6,827 more people moving to the aging state than leaving last year.

Of those individual, about 4,200 individuals – or over 60 percent– were between the age of 25 and 34. Thirteen out of Maine’s 16 counties saw positive net migration.

Meanwhile, over 1,400 minors and young people between the ages of 20 and 24 moved out of Maine.

Maine’s foreign-born population dropped from 3.8 to 3.4 percent between 2016 and 2017.

