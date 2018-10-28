Republican Don Marean of Hollis is seeking re-election to the Maine House of Representatives. Don is very hard-working and sincerely wants to help the people of Maine. He has something that many people today do not have – integrity.

I do not always agree with his policies, because we are on opposite sides of the aisle, but I have respect for him that I do not always have for our representatives. I have known Don for decades and I know he is very compassionate regarding animals. He had a horse farm for many years, and the horses’ welfare took precedence over profits.

Also, he worked hard to ensure that Help Fix ME, the state program to help low-income pet owners get their cats and dogs spayed or neutered, continued to receive funding. All of the people involved in cat rescue work, especially in northern Maine, are very grateful for his efforts. Please support Don.

Jean Marston Cobb

St. Agatha

