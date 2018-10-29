Will lightning strike twice?

Last summer, Evo chef Matt Ginn took home $10,000 after he appeared in the Food Network’s popular “Chopped” show. He is back for a reprise on Tuesday and has once again invited Mainers to Evo Kitchen + Bar, at 443 Fore St. in Portland, to cheer him on.

Starting at 8:30 p.m., the Mediterranean restaurant is offering a happy hour deal of $5 draft beers and $6 house wines to Chopped-viewing partygoers. The “Chopped Champions Throwdown: Battle 4” premier airs at 9 p.m.

But the big money comes in if Ginn, who also helms the Chebeague Island Inn, wins this five-part series. He is competing against 15 others, all former “Chopped” Champions, for a chance at the $50,000 grand prize and a new car. On Tuesday’s show, he’ll battle three other returning champions for a chance to make it to that Nov. 6 grand finale.

Chef contestants on “Chopped” get mystery baskets of ingredients from which they must create original dishes – usually an appetizer, entree and dessert – for a panel of judges in a set (and never long enough) period of time. The chef who judges deem has made the least appealing dish in each round is “chopped” until just one chef remains. Part-time Mainer Martha Stewart was among the judges when Ginn was on the show previously.

