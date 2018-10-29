Voters in Cumberland County have the opportunity this fall to elect a truly experienced, honest and independent district attorney to succeed Stephanie Anderson, who is retiring after serving us well for many years.

Jonathan Sahrbeck, one of Stephanie’s senior assistant district attorneys, is running as an independent for Cumberland County district attorney.

He has a solid background prosecuting crime here in Portland, in York County and in Massachusetts. He combines strong and determined prosecution of criminals with sensitivity, understanding and compassion for those who are driven to offend by poverty or by drugs.

Jonathan is running as an independent because he does not believe that criminal prosecution should be mixed up with party politics.

A candidate with Jonathan’s capability, experience and integrity does not come along every day. We will all be well served if we ignore party labels this time and elect Jonathan Sahrbeck to serve as our district attorney.

Peter L. Murray

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >