District attorneys hold one of the most powerful positions in government. Their actions have a profound and lasting impact on real human lives, such as important decisions about rehabilitation over incarceration and mandatory minimums. They can make or break life trajectories.

I have never been as excited to cast a vote as I was in the Democratic primary for Cumberland County district attorney in June.

Frayla Tarpinian and Seth Levy were outstanding candidates with deep personal commitment, vision and extensive knowledge in their field. Hearing them speak about bringing restorative justice practices to their work as the district attorney gave me genuine hope for the future. They believe in people, and they believe in the power of redemption.

Now the Democratic nominee for district attorney, Jon Gale, has dropped out of the race over sexual harassment allegations from a previous job, robbing these two phenomenal candidates of their opportunity to make real, positive change for the people of this part of Maine.

There are several lessons to be learned from this. First, anyone running for office who has committed an injustice in the past – especially for a role in the legal profession – step aside. There are deserving candidates who walk the walk, and you are only committing further injustices by putting yourself in their way. You should reflect on whether you are a fit for the profession at all.

Second, if you somehow still feel that you are qualified for a leadership role in the community, then take the lead from Seth and Frayla: Redemption is possible through restorative justice. Start the conversation about your past wrongdoing. Be a model for change.

I believe in redemption for Jon Gale. I’m beyond disappointed that we all now have to deal with his injustice.

Katherine Johnston

Portland

