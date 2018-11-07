Southern Maine is getting yet another restaurant delivery service. DoorDash launched Wednesday in 10 cities and towns in Cumberland County.

DoorDash will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Biddeford, Gorham, Higgins Beach, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Scarborough and Westbrook.

Delivery will be available from more than 320 restaurants. Customers place their orders through doordash.com or the company’s app, and pay a delivery fee (plus an optional tip to the delivery person) to have food delivered to their door. A spokesperson for DoorDash said delivery fees vary by region and restaurant, but are always posted on the checkout screen.

Portland already has several restaurant delivery services, including 2DineIn, GrubHub and Uber Eats, which came to Portland in May.

DoorDash is offering Portland-area customers discounted delivery fees for all orders over $15 for the next month. New users can also get $5 off their first order of $15 or more through Dec. 1 by using the promo code MAINEDASH.

