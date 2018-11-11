This is a frightening, violence-tainted time for this country. The liberals are the moving force behind the mayhem, which, unfortunately, they embrace with sound bites and attempts to use tragedy as a political advantage.

During the pipe bomb mailings, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer held a news conference to announce that our president should correct the content of some of his rhetoric. As if President Trump were responsible for this, and now should repent and fix it!

Forget parties and left versus right. Have common sense and logic been dissolved by fake news?

Jack Gagnon

Lakeville

