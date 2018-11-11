Re: “Town of Millinocket reinvents itself – and its Memorial Library” (Nov. 4):

Kudos to the citizens of Millinocket for investing time and money in their public library!

Investment in public education benefits the entire community by molding good citizens, helping maintain property values, enhancing local businesses and providing better opportunities for students.

Public libraries extend the capacity of schools beyond the normal school day and provide space, programs and resources for students of all ages. But to be optimal today, library space must be flexible beyond offering just reading rooms and study carrels – it also has to offer meeting rooms and computing support for sharing intellectual and creative pursuits among groups of students. It was a lesson well learned by my community (Cape Elizabeth) when it undertook an important renovation and upgrade of our public library in 2014.

Of course, a library’s patrons consist of more than a community’s school-age students. A public library serves patrons of all ages, from curious preschool children to equally curious senior citizens. All are in search of knowledge of one kind or another and the library offers a portal, both digital and physical, through which users can enter and librarians can help them to find their way to credible knowledge.

Most importantly, this wonderful service is available to any member of the community who wishes to avail themselves of it. No one is excluded because they don’t qualify or can’t afford an entry ticket.

Maine residents are fortunate that there are many communities both large and small throughout the state of Maine that are served by a public library. It is heartening when these communities are able to find a way to renew their investments in their libraries. Without question, that investment will be returned many-fold going forward.

Stanley C. Wisniewski

Cape Elizabeth

