BRUNSWICK — Signs calling to “Stop the oyster factory” line Mere Point Road, dotting dozens of tree trunks and property lines on the roadsides leading all the way to the boat launch. The subject of residents’ ire: An unassuming business based out of a large red barn known as the Mere Point Oyster Co., now in its third year that operates on about a quarter-acre on Maquoit Bay.

That small operation might not be so small for much longer. Owners Doug Niven and Dan Deveraux have applied for a 10-year, 40-acre lease in Maquoit Bay in the area south of Bunganuc Rock and west of the Mere Point peninsula. If approved, this would expand their company’s size by about 160 times, and would produce more than 16 times the oysters they harvested this year, growing to 5 million oysters by 2023.

The expansion proposal has drawn opposition from some in the community, including members of Maquoit Bay Preservation Group — 40 or 50 property owners concerned about the greater implications of the lease. There is not enough information out there, they argue, to adequately determine the ecological effects of an operation this size, which would be the second largest in the state of Maine.

The lease application details a 5-acre nursery for up to two million seed oysters a 10 acre intermediate area for oysters in the early to mid stages of growth, and 20 acres for the full-grown oysters and for sinking the cages during the winter months. An additional 5-acre “experimental” area would be used for scallops and quahogs.

The space seems intimidating, but according to Niven, in the 3,000-acre bay, 40 acres covers only about 1 percent.

Devereaux said the operation would be spread out, and wouldn’t cover all of that 40-acre plot. If the company consolidated all its gear into one corner of the leased area, it would take up approximately 1 1/2 acres. But with 250,000 oysters in the water right now, and with the goal of building that closer to 5 million, they need more space. No matter what, it would take years to get to that size, he said.

While opponents of the project have expressed concerns that the operation would dominate the view of the bay, Niven argues that with more space, the visual impact may be a little less. The extra space also gives the company some management flexibility, Devereaux said, adding that calling it a factory is just a “scare tactic.”

THE OPPOSITION

Not everyone feels the same way. The Maquoit Bay Preservation Group was formed by a group of citizens like Mark Wyman and Paul Dioli who say they support aquaculture but are concerned Devereaux and Niven are biting off more than they can chew — and more than the bay can handle.

Early on, Dioli, Wyman and other residents received a letter from Niven and Deveraux, who is also the town harbormaster, introducing themselves and their small business, inviting them over for open house “office hours” and oyster tastings.

It all “seemed harmonious” and neighborly, Dioli said, until another neighbor found the 40-acre lease application. Until that point, they were under the impression that Devereaux and Niven were just continuing with their current aquaculture sites, which Dioli and Wyman say they fully supported. There was a blatant lack of transparency and the owners were “covert” about their plans, Dioli argued.

Niven and Devereaux claim the exact opposite — they were not hiding anything. The application had been online for months and they were willing to speak with anyone who had questions about their plans. In fact, according to Niven, he had tried to reach out to some of his neighbors to talk about their concerns, but they would not speak with him.

It’s is not just the lack of transparency that Dioli, Wyman and the others are upset about. The farm would be located in the middle of the deepest part of the bay, which is traversed by fishermen, kayakers and other boaters.

“This size and density has never been seen in Maine,” Dioli said, adding that he thinks this goes beyond a “not in my backyard” issue and could be potentially dangerous for the health of the bay.

Concerned, Wyman wanted to become an intervener in the process and was directed to the harbormaster — Dan Devereaux. This, the group argues, is a conflict of interest, despite the fact that Devereaux recused himself from any comment on the application process. City officials determined there was not a conflict of interest, Devereaux said, but he understands how there could be “the appearance of one.” Wyman is not convinced that Devereaux should be responsible for monitoring his own operation.

Niven said he thought people were afraid of the unknown and, according to Dioli, that is exactly what they are afraid of.

“We need to study it,” he said. “Eelgrass is coming back, we support aquaculture, but this doesn’t fit … processing the oysters in the water is not best practice and adds unknown amounts of sediment to the water.”

Moving immediately for a 40-acre, 10-year lease was irresponsible, according to Dioli, who suggested they could have first applied for an experimental lease. This, according to the Department of Marine Resources, is “small in size (up to 4 acres) and short in duration (up to 3 years). … Experimental leases were created to allow for commercial and scientific research on sites before a longer or larger lease is needed.”

That move would have been met with plenty of “atta boys” and support, Dioli said. Instead, they opted for a decade-long lease that could “bring in $4 million per year and could easily be sold to a large corporation.”

“This doesn’t feel good,” he said.

GROWING OPERATION

Devereaux and Niven have worked on 26 aquaculture sites in Maquoit Bay, taking up about a quarter acre. They get their oyster “seedlings,” which are about the size of a pen tip, from Mook Seafood’s hatchery in Walpole. They can put up to 10,000 of those tiny seeds on a mesh screen, similar to a window screen, in the water and move them to bigger screens and bags with larger holes as the seedlings grow. Within a few weeks, the oyster seeds grow to about the size of a pencil eraser, It takes about two years for an oyster to grow to market size. Throughout the growing process, the oysters are tumbled around in a drum to break off some of the sharp edges.

Once the oysters are ready for sale, they are tumbled again and washed on site. They are then taken to shore, where they’re stored in a walk-in cooler on Niven’s property until sale. Mere Point Oysters are popular at the Crystal Springs Farmers Market and in several local restaurants.

This year the company harvested about 60,000 oysters, Devereaux said, but next year it should have a much larger crop when the 250,000 oysters they started in 2017 will be ready. According to their website, only about 40 percent of the oysters they grow are high enough in quality to be considered “Mere Point Oysters.”

Aquaculture, including oyster farming, has been heralded by advocates for its sustainability compared to other animal protein sources, such as cows and pigs. The average oyster will filter up to 50 gallons of water per day, decreasing turbidity and making the water cleaner, Niven said. Plus, according to Devereaux, harvesting 25,000 oysters is about the same as removing one household’s average annual nitrogen output.

“Oysters are restorative,” Niven said, adding that, living there and having watched how they bay has transformed over the years, “we have a unique and distinct interest in these waters.”

