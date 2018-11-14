NEW YORK — Joe Perry is feeling the love from fans after he was hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.
The Aerosmith guitarist on Tuesday tweeted: “Doing well, thanks for the love and support.”
Perry’s publicists said the 68-year-old felt short of breath after the Saturday performance at Madison Square Garden. Paramedics backstage gave him oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.
– From news service reports
-
Local & State
Friends recall effort to save Oakland man from camper fire
-
Politics
National security aide departs White House after Melania Trump calls for her firing
-
Politics
Gov.-elect Mills appoints campaign manager as chief of staff
-
Arts & Entertainment
From hospital, Joe Perry thanks Aerosmith fans for support
-
Business
Study of 400,000 knitters shows how hobby evolves into business