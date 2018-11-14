NEW YORK — Joe Perry is feeling the love from fans after he was hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York.

The Aerosmith guitarist on Tuesday tweeted: “Doing well, thanks for the love and support.”

Perry’s publicists said the 68-year-old felt short of breath after the Saturday performance at Madison Square Garden. Paramedics backstage gave him oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital.

– From news service reports

