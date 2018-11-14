NEW YORK —Mira Sorvino believes the key to eradicating sexual misconduct lies more in preventative education than in “naming and shaming” perpetrators.

The Oscar-winning actress was one of the first to come forward with allegations of abuse against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She wants to work with students to make them understand consent and their physical rights.

“So we don’t raise boys – because it’s mostly boys who do this, some girls, but mostly boys – who turn into men who commit these heinous crimes,” Sorvino said, while promoting her role on the new season of the Sony Crackle series, “StartUp.”

Sorvino agrees that the culture has changed over the past year, but feels there’s a long way to go, especially when bad behavior is validated in entertainment.

“That was sort of taught to us by like ’80s movies culture like ‘Sixteen Candles’ or ‘Porky’s’ or ‘Animal House,’ which made it OK to commit date rape and it was the women’s fault because she was drunk rather than, ‘That’s date rape.’ ”

On Dec. 1, she will join the “Know Your Value” event in San Francisco, which is designed to support and empower women.

