The developer of Rock Row, the huge mixed-use project in Westbrook that will include a Market Basket grocery, is calling for applications from local food and beverage producers to fill a two-story, 25,000-square-foot food and beer hall.

Developer Waterstone Properties Group says the 536-seat hall will feature more than two dozen local vendors, including 15 food businesses and seven beverage tasting rooms. Colicchio Consulting, a New York-based company with a lot of experience in food hall design and restaurant management, will choose the vendors.

The application touts the hall as “a wonderful opportunity for small fast-casual restaurants and food truck operators to open a brick-and-mortar location with significantly lower overhead costs while enjoying the benefits of being part of an intentional concentration of the area’s newest food ideas and experiences.”

Movers and makers

If you had to choose a handful of people and businesses who have helped shape Maine’s food industry and “broken trail” for the state’s current food renaissance, who would they be? The Maine Historical Society made its own choices, who – as of press time Tuesday afternoon – were slated to get the Maine History Maker Award at a $50-per-ticket event at the University of New England later that evening.

The historical society announced the honorees ahead of time:

• Sam Hayward, founding chef of Fore Street restaurant in Portland, whose “commitment to local foods and partnership with Maine providers and producers has had an immense impact on Maine’s restaurant scene.”

• David L. Geary, founder of D.L. Geary Brewing Co. in Portland, whose “vision and hard work helped create an industry where there virtually was none, and he has mentored and created opportunity for a new generation of passionate brewers who are reshaping Maine.”

• The Barber Family, owners of Barber Foods in Portland, who “have been civic leaders, economic catalysts, and committed members of the Maine community.”

• The O’Hara Corp., a seafood company in Rockland whose family has a “long contribution and commitment to Maine.”

• Smith’s Farm in Presque Isle, where sustainable farming practices have been in use “since Oliver and Isabelle started farming in 1859.”

Dash ‘n dine

Southern Maine is getting yet another restaurant delivery service. DoorDash launched last Wednesday in 10 cities and towns in Cumberland County.

DoorDash will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Biddeford, Gorham, Higgins Beach, Old Orchard Beach, Saco, Scarborough and Westbrook.

Customers place their orders through doordash.com or the company’s app, and pay a delivery fee (plus an optional tip to the delivery person) to have food delivered to their door.

Portland already has several restaurant delivery services, including 2DineIn, GrubHub and Uber Eats, which came to Portland in May.

