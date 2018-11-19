The University of Maine System is moving ahead with the search for a new president of the Farmington campus with plans to make a public announcement about the appointment in June.

The university Board of Trustees on Monday authorized a search committee that includes trustees, faculty, students and staff. University of Maine System Chancellor James Page is scheduled to formally charge the committee to begin their search next week.

Eric Brown, interim president of the University of Maine at Farmington, sits for a portrait in his office in Farmington on Nov. 2. The University of Maine system is moving ahead with a nationwide search for a permanent president that it expects to culminate in an appointment in June 2019.

A timeline set by the board includes plans to post and advertise the position in late November to early December; screen candidates between December and February; and conduct first-round interviews early in April.

The search committee is chaired by trustee David MacMahon. Members include trustees Betsey Timm and Karl Turner; faculty members Wendy Harper, Jean Doty, and Deborah Overstreet; undergraduate students Jessica Freeborn and alternate Page Cadorette; Katherine Yardly, provost and interim vice president for academic affairs; Jess Berry, director of the Learning Assistance Center; Lori Tremblay, administrative specialist for the School of Natural Sciences; David Levesque, chair of the UMF Board of Visitors; Craig Larrabee, president and CEO of Jobs for Maine’s Graduates; and Robert Neely, vice chancellor for academic affairs for the U Maine system.

The board also has hired a search firm, Storbeck, Pimentel & Associates, of Media, Pennsylvania, to assist with the process.

The committee is scheduled to present their work to the chancellor by May 10. The board would then likely take action on an appointment at their meeting May 19 and 20 and a public announcement would be made in early June.

The University of Maine at Farmington is currently under the leadership of Interim President Eric Brown, who took over after former President Kathryn Foster announced in March she would be leaving to serve as president of The College of New Jersey in her home state.

Brown began a one-year appointment July 1 and earns an annual salary of $155,000.

