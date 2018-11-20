A former University of Maine student and member of the baseball team has been charged with raping six women over a five-year period in Delaware.

Clay Conaway, 22, of Georgetown, Delaware, was first arrested in August on one count of first-degree rape of a 20-year-old woman.

Since then, five additional young women have come forward to say that they, too, were raped by Conaway, including one who said he assaulted her while they were in high school.

Conaway was re-indicted in late September on additional charges, according to a press release from the Delaware State Police.

The case remains under investigation and Delaware police said anyone who has information about any additional criminal incidents involving this defendant should contact their major crimes unit at 302-752-3856. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Conaway was enrolled at the University of Maine, Orono, from 2014 through 2016. He was a pitcher on the Black Bear baseball team but appeared in just eight games in 2015 and none in 2016.

There have not been any public allegations or charges from his time in Maine.

He transferred to the University of Delaware prior to 2016 and also was a member of that school’s baseball program.

Conaway was an All-American wrestler in high school.

According to the News Journal in Delaware, Conaway was expelled from the University of Delaware this month after an investigation of a claim that he raped a woman in her off-campus apartment last November. That allegation was separate from the incident that led to the first criminal charges.

Conaway was released from jail on October 1 after his family posted $310,000 bond, according to the News Journal. He is not allowed to have contact with any alleged victims.

Conaway’s attorney, Joe Hurley, questioned the additional allegations.

“Why didn’t these people come forward before?” Hurley told the Delaware newspaper. “It is a daunting atmosphere right now because people jump to conclusions.”

Hurley is a prominent attorney in Delaware. He was disciplined in March by the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday for making sexually explicit remarks to state prosecutors and for disparaging a former client who had lodged a complaint against him, according to the News Journal.

This story will be updated.

