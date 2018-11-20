I have been reading both sides of the argument going on in South Portland about short-term rentals.

I believe both sides are wrong and the city council is allowing this argument to go on unchecked.

Both sides of the argument are missing one fundamental point. Allowing short-term rentals of a home in a residential area is a violation of the zoning ordinance. Both sides are asking to place a commercial use of property in a residential zone. If the city council is going to selectively enforce our zoning regulations, why don’t we just get rid of them all together. It would make life easier for everyone to not have to deal with setback requirements, minimum lot sizes, etc.

Furthermore, I wonder how many of the short-term renters are actually collecting and paying the rooms and meals tax to the State of Maine. Hotels and motels collect and pay the tax. Short-term renters should not be exempt from it.

Randy Pike

South Portland

