Just want to take a moment of your time to express my sadness and disgust to see an article on the front page of the Nov. 15 Portland Press Herald showing a 9-year-old killing a female deer.

Perhaps you are not aware that the current climate is leaning towards showing more compassion and coming to the understanding that just because you can kill does not mean you should. Science has already shown that consuming meat-based products has a negative effect on our health and the welfare of our planet. But even if you choose to ignore the science, you have clearly chosen to ignore those who care about all living creatures.

In the future when selecting articles to print, I hope PPH will demonstrate more kindness instead of displaying senseless acts of violence.

Stephan Martin

Westbrook

