The city of Portland lit its holiday tree on Friday during an annual celebration that features music and horse and wagon rides.
Rick Charette & The Bubblegum Band performed and Santa Claus made an appearance.
The tree was lit by more than 5,000 lights.
This year’s tree is a 40-foot spruce that was donated by the South Portland Fire Department.
Watch a time-lapse video of the tree’s journey to Monument Square here.
-
Politics
Sending memos to nobody
-
Religion and Values
Mysterious beam credited in rescue of Alabama hunter who crashed ATV
-
Local & State
Portland's effort to ease traffic is helping Forest Avenue turn a corner
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Imported hydropower necessary to reduce greenhouse gas
-
Columns
The humble Farmer: After a 60-year wait, brother gets his just desserts