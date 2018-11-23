The city of Portland lit its holiday tree on Friday during an annual celebration that features music and horse and wagon rides.

Rick Charette & The Bubblegum Band performed and Santa Claus made an appearance.

The tree was lit by more than 5,000 lights.

This year’s tree is a 40-foot spruce that was donated by the South Portland Fire Department.

Watch a time-lapse video of the tree’s journey to Monument Square here.

Sophia Murphy, 6, of Buxton, plays on the base of Monument Square’s “Our Lady of Victory” statue during the annual holiday tree lighting event in Monument Square in Portland on Friday. Staff photo by Ben McCanna

