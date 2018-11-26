Abby Lamontagne of Kennebunk, Abby Matusovich of New Gloucester and Emma McCauley of South Portland helped the East Coast Wizards U16 Tier 1 hockey team win the Massachusetts state championship Sunday, earning a spot in the USA Hockey under-16 Tier I nationals in Anaheim, California, in April.

Matusovich recorded a shutout in the championship game – a 1-0 victory against the Boston Jr. Eagles.

Emma Merrill of Portland also will be heading to the U16 Tier I nationals as a member of the Connecticut Polar Bears, and Caroline Grant of Yarmouth is a member of the East Coast Wizards U16 Tier II team that qualified for the Tier II nationals in Amherst, New York. Grant’s team earned a 2-1 win over the Bay State Breakers in the Massachusetts state championship game.

