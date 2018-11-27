Bolster, Snow & Co., the restaurant inside The Francis hotel at 747 Congress St., has closed.

The owners of The Francis, Nate and Tony DeLois, issued a statement Tuesday saying they had made the “difficult decision” to shutter the restaurant, effective immediately. It will reopen for one night only, the Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner already scheduled for Christmas Eve.

“During the winter, the restaurant space will be available for hotel events, as well as short-term pop-ups while we scout for a new operator,” the owners said.

The 50-seat restaurant on the West End, which opened in October last year, received four stars in February from the Maine Sunday Telegram’s restaurant critic, who praised its “cozy atmosphere and warming, approachable menu.”

The executive chef was Nick Verdisco, formerly of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s The Inn at Pound Ridge in New York.

