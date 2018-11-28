We very much enjoyed Staff Writer Edward D. Murphy’s Nov. 26 article “Flannel’s back! Retailers feelin’ it” (Page A1). But we at Uncommon Paws on Exchange Street want to point out one oversight: You didn’t mention that flannel and the buffalo plaid pattern are also hot right now for dogs.

This year we’ve designed and made our own buffalo plaid dog collars and bandanas in all sizes from extra-small to extra-large, made right here in Portland. They’ve been flying off the racks.

And with the early winter weather, dogs have been hounding us for buffalo plaid coats, too. We source these coats right here in Maine, and they look great on dogs.

So, from our point of view, you could have said that buffalo plaid and flannels are hot for dogs and their humans!

Gudrun Cobb and H. Pete Smith

Uncommon Paws

Portland

