To most of you, my husband and I are not from here. But to the rest of the world we are, as of six weeks ago. And with what we’ve experienced so far, we’ll have to rise to our new reputation.

I limped into Maine with a knee badly damaged from a bad fall in Atlanta, kept alive by emergency surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina. The good doctors at MaineOrtho and Plastic & Hand Surgical Associates caught this complicated situation in mid-air and brought it back to earth intact, with a major assist from the medical staff at the Bean 2 wing at Maine Medical Center. Now, for the first time since we arrived, I’m walking among you.

Thank you for the warm welcome in the midst of a precarious introduction. We’ve clearly chosen the right place for the next stage of our lives.

Joanne Cleaver

Old Orchard Beach

