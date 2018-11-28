Maine drug agents dismantled a methamphetamine lab in Bucksport on Wednesday, the 50th such lab authorities have busted in 2018.

Bucksport and Maine State Police searched the home of 49-year-old Adam Staples Tuesday night, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Staples lives at 396 Central St. and is on probation for burglary – a conviction that allows law enforcement to search his home for drugs and alcohol.

After discovering evidence of what appeared to be a meth lab, police notified the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Its agents spent most of the day Wednesday processing the lab, which McCausland said contained an array of chemicals that had been used make meth.

Staples was taken to the Hancock County Jail where he was held on a charge of violating the terms of his probation. More charges will likely be filed against him.

