A mother in the midcoast is living with her parents, who help take care of her son while she goes to school.

She recently wrote to the Press Herald Toy Fund to say that while she is hoping to be in a better situation soon, right now she needs help to give her son the happy Christmas he deserves.

“I currently go to school while his grandma watches (him),” she wrote. “It seems we’re always busy doing something. (He) is a very happy little boy. He always has a huge smile to give, and his infectious laugh. He lights up everyone’s life he touches.”

She hopes school can help her get a less physically demanding job and turn around a difficult time that began when she was pregnant.

“I was working two jobs (at the time) and, due to a bulging disc in my back, I had to stop working. I’ve tried to get a job since and my back couldn’t handle it,” she wrote. “I want so badly to give (him) a good Christmas.”

With the help of its loyal donors and volunteers, the toy fund is already packing up several brand new toys for the boy, as well as thousands of other children. The gifts will soon be handed to his mother so she can wrap them for him to open on Christmas morning.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 69th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center, at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 or 791-6600 to have one mailed to you.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of Suzy & Angel fom Pauline & Kenneth Curtis $100

Marc & Martha Curtis Gagne $100

Harry W. Konkel $500

In memory of Waldo $100

Lions Club of Cape Elizabeth $250

Richard & Kimberly Brooks $100

Charles & Marylee Dodge $100

The Norris family – Merry X-Mas! $25

In memory of Andrew Campbell $100

Merry Christmas! Everest and Mackenzie Freeman $50

Merry Christmas! The 12 c’s $120

Happy holidays! $300

Debra and Gregory Tait $50

Brian McCrea $20

In memory of my dad $25

From Benny Maciag $100

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $100

In honor of Carla, from Barbara and Jay Bock $250

Anonymous $30

Nancy C. Shablom $100

Sam, Nora and Mae $50

Susan Lybeck $200

Merry Christmas to the children, from Timothy Whitney $25

In memory of Rosa Thorne $100

In loving memory of Althea Noyes $50

Total for year: $16,319

