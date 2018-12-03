WELLS

High schooler honored as top student-athlete

Wells High School senior Tyler Bridge has been honored as Student-Athlete of the Month based on his academics and sportsmanship as a running back and cornerback with the Warriors football team. The team won the 2018 Class D state championship against Foxcroft Academy, finishing 55-20, with Bridge scoring five touchdowns and tossing for another touchdown. He set school records for rushing 2,390 yards and 45 touchdowns, and he was a key defensive player with four interceptions.

Bridge is fifth in his class and a member of the National Honor Society, student council and Interact. He is a candidate for the 2018 Fitzpatrick Trophy.

High school seniors recognized for efforts

Wells High School Principal Eileen Sheehy announced that seniors Katherine Reidy and Matthew Chase are the recipients of the 2018 National School Development Council’s Award for Academic Growth and Student Leadership.

The council, formed in 1969, acknowledges the positive contributions students make to schools. Recipients of the award exemplify strong character and accomplishments.

“Katie and Matt are wonderful examples of the many positive ways students can influence a school,” Sheehy said. “Their dedication to academics is commendable, and their positive and enthusiastic presence is contagious.”

For more information on the National School Development Council and the award, visit www.nsdc.us.

Kindergartners plant tulip, daffodil bulbs

For the 15th year, kindergarten students at Wells Elementary School took advantage of warmer conditions on Nov. 18 to participate in the annual planting of tulip and daffodil bulbs in the school’s courtyard.

As in previous years, the bulbs were purchased by the PTSA and the planting was planned and organized by Community Resource Coordinator Maryanne Foley. Foley said about 120 holes for the bulbs were dug by school volunteers Allyson Barry, Casey Welch and Lindsey Jenkins.

Each child planted one bulb to add to the color of springtime around the school.

BIDDEFORD

St. James students place clothes at park

St. James School students recently walked downtown to deliver 236 bags of mittens, hats, scarves, socks and other clothing at a park near South and Green streets.

They tied the bags onto the long fences surrounding the park, a gift from the St. James School community to anyone who might need them during cold winter months.

“Anybody is welcome to come and take the items,” said Nancy Naimey, principal of St. James. “Last year, I came by the morning after we left them and there were only a handful left. We know there is a great need for this.”

Each bag featured a decorative ribbon and tag inside that read, “I am not lost. This is to help warm you and your heart.” The note was signed by the St. James students.

Share

< Previous