A West Gardiner man has died after suffering an apparent medical event while driving in West Gardiner Saturday morning.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Michael Goding, 67, had gone off the road near the intersection of High Street and Hickory Lane shortly after 9 a.m.

According the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation showed that Goding’s unspecified medical event caused him to lose control of his vehicle and strike the side of a utility pole, cross over a culvert and come to rest against a large tree.

Goding was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, where he was pronounced dead a few hours later.

The news release from the sheriff’s office said it’s not believed that Goding died of any injuries from the crash.

