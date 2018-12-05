It is sad to see that President George H.W. Bush has passed.

I have always thought of President Bush as a very good and honest man, and though I never met him, about eight or nine years ago, I had the occasion to be very close by on a summer day in Portland.

My wife and I had decided to go to watch a Sea Dogs game at Hadlock Field and were lucky enough to get two seats about 10 rows back, right behind home plate on the third base side. While watching the pre-game, we were wondering why the whole section adjacent to us on the first base side had been roped off.

Then, just before the start of the game, suddenly about 12 to 15 young boys, along with President Bush, were escorted in by the U.S. Secret Service.

I asked one of the agents who the boys were, and he said that they were just neighborhood boys from the Kennebunkport area. As my wife and I watched during the game, it was such a pleasant sight to see the former president of the United States pull out his wallet and buy drinks and popcorn for the young lads with absolutely no fanfare. He was just out watching the game he loved and enjoying life with neighborhood kids.

Peter Greene

Buxton

Share

< Previous

Next >