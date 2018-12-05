Heating oil dealers in the Portland area are engaging in shameless price gouging.
On Nov. 30, the NASDAQ closing price for heating oil traded in large lots was $1.834 a gallon. The lowest price for delivery in Portland that day was $2.789 a gallon, a difference of 95.5 cents. Normally, this gap between wholesale and retail does not exceed 50 cents historically.
The local gasoline price is $2.329 a gallon for a more highly refined and heavily taxed product, while heating oil is not taxed.
I am contacting my state senator and representative requesting this be investigated, and I urge all heating oil consumers to stand up against this price fixing.
John Riley
Falmouth
